Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans a Taste of Her New Song During First-Ever Coachella Set, Teases Release Date

Megan Thee Stallion made her Coachella debut on Saturday, and gave her "hotties" a first taste of a brand new track that's sure to be a summer banger.

On April 7, the rapper took to Twitter to give her fans a hint of what was to come before she appeared at Coachella's first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began. "I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping," she wrote. "I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it."

Cue her performance on Saturday, when she called the song "very motherf**king personal" and personally dedicated it "to whom it may the f**k concern."

The diss track -- reportedly called "You's a B*tch" according to Rolling Stone -- samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang's "Freak'n You Remix" and takes aim at an ex, with lines like "popping Plan B's cuz I ain't plan to be stuck with 'cha" and "dick don’t run me, I run dick." And the GRAMMY winner echoed the sentiments of iconic rappers before her like Queen Latifah and Lil' Kim as she rapped, "Ladies, love yourself cause’ this sh*t could get ugly, that’s why it's f**k n****s, get money."

The Texas Southern University graduate also performed her hits "Body," "Savage," "Eat It," and "WAP" during the first weekend of the music festival, as well as her and Dua Lipa's new collaboration, "Sweetest Pie," which dropped last month.

On Monday, the rapper took to Instagram to give fans a clearer listen to that already-classic first verse, writing, "If you was wondering YEAH BOY IM STILL THAT B****👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

"Wondering if I should drop this before I perform at Coachella next weekend," she added, to which many of the friends, fans and peers in her comments agreed that she should.

TIME Studios and Roc Nation recently announced a partnership to produce an upcoming, multi-part documentary series on the musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The multi-part docuseries will be directed by Nneka Onuorah and aims to give viewers an intimate perspective into the rapper's life and career. With a mix of archival footage and fresh video, the series strives to highlight Megan's shift from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. The series will delve into her upbringing in Texas, chronicle the major milestones in her meteoric rise, as well as the personal hurdles she's overcome to thrive in her career and shed light on "the many facets of the Houston native's multilayered personality."

Watch the video below for more on Megan's future plans.