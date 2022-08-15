Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Read for Mercedes on 'P-Valley' Before Appearing as Tina Snow

Before eventually appearing as rapper Tina Snow on P-Valley season 2, Megan Thee Stallion originally read for the role of Mercedes Woodbine. “They had asked me to read for the part. So, I was like, ‘Okay, cool,’” Stallion tells Nadeska and Ebro Darden during an interview for Apple Music 1.

The part, instead, went to Brandee Evans, whom the rapper praises for “tearing it up” on creator Katori Hall’s hit drama about lives in and outside of the notorious Chucalissa, Mississippi, strip club called The Pynk.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, s**t,” I feel like I look like a little kid in my tape, in my little audition tape,” Stallion recalls. “So, getting to look at the show and remember those lines and see everything, how it played out, I was proud. I was like, ‘This s**t is hard’ -- even without me in it.”

Of course, Stallion eventually made her way through The Pynk with a guest-starring role as a rapper who collaborates with Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) on a song before inviting him to go on tour with her. The character first appeared off-screen in episode two, when her voice was heard. Their song eventually debuted on the radio in episode six with Stallion making her on-screen debut in episode nine, aptly titled “Snow.”

Starz

So to be on set was a “full circle moment” for Stallion. “This is it… [to] get to come back to the show and now I’m established and I’m making a stay,” she says, explaining that at the time she auditioned, “Big Ole Freak” had just been released, whereas her guest role coincided with the release of her second studio album, Traumazine.

“I wasn’t even this yet. And you know, my girl, Katori, she seen it in me. She was like, ‘No, that girl, we like her. She going to be something,’” Stallion recalls, adding that she was excited Hall wanted to have her on the series. “For her to come back and be like, ‘OK, Meg, what we going to do? Bring Tina Snow to [The Pynk].’ And I was like, ‘Good.’”

As Hall told ET, having Stallion on the series was something she had been hoping for since the beginning. “We have been wanting her to be on the show, whether it was as a rapper, as an actress, from season 1,” she said, explaining that it wasn’t until Nicco Annan and Evans appeared in a music video with Stallion that they were able to finally connect with the rapper and discuss her being on the series.

“Eventually we got a chance to connect via Zoom and the rest is history,” Hall said, explaining that the two were “on the same page in terms of how we wanted to just visually articulate a version of her alter ego, Tina Snow, through P-Valley.”

“So, they was like, ‘We want you to do a song and we just want you to come be Tina,’” Stallion says, referring to the original song, “Get It on the Floor,” that was written and recorded for the show.

“She felt this particular song, ‘Get It on the Floor,’ would be perfect for P-Valley,” Hall said. “And when she sent it over to us, we absolutely agreed.” As for the final result, Nicholson said, “We got a banger. We definitely got an epic song.”