Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Biography to Shed Light on Their Life Outside the Royal Family

A new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's post-royal life is coming this summer!

HarperCollins Publishers announced on Monday that it has acquired world rights for Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, a biography by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to a press release, the book "goes beyond the headlines" to reveal unknown details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life together, "dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond."

"With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world," the statement continues.

Scobie and Durand's goal with Finding Freedom is to portray "the real Harry and Meghan," whom they believe are often inaccurately portrayed.

“Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated," they explain. "It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Fans can pre-order Finding Freedom here, before it hits shelves August 2020.

News of the book comes just a few days after Meghan lost the first round of her and Harry's privacy lawsuit against British tabloids. The two announced last October that they were pursuing legal action against Associated Newspapers -- owners of The Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more -- after The Mail on Sunday published a private, handwritten letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

"It's fair to say that Meghan was disappointed by Friday’s ruling but she's not appealing it and that's because she knows it doesn't have any barring on the outcome of the trial which will come at some point later this year," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "I was also told by sources in her camp that she feels there has been a positive in all of this. More people now will have a better understanding of what she and her father have been through at the hands of what she perceives to be a negative and intrusive and dishonest tabloid press."

"Meghan and Harry's relationship with the [British] tabloids is at an all time low. A couple of weeks ago they wrote to the editors of the national tabloid press, all of them over here, saying that they would have zero engagement with these newspapers. They firmly believe they have been the victims of an intrusive and untruthful press campaign deliberately designed to portray the duchess in a negative light," she continued. "As part of this new move to Los Angeles, taking on a new team, stepping down from the royal family ... they are reclaiming the narrative. They're writing their own rules and they are choosing who they want to engage with and how."

