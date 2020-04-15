Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate More Than $112K From Wedding Broadcast Amid Coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing some good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET can confirm that the couple has donated more than $112,000 to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain, which works to alleviate and eliminate hunger in the country. The money was generated from their royal wedding broadcast on May 19, 2018.

ET has learned that the couple thought it was particularly fitting to be able to use money generated from their wedding to support the charity of The Archbishop, who has played such an important part in their lives and such an important role on their wedding day.

A spokesperson for 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Harry confirmed the donation on Wednesday in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19," the statement reads. "They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."

Meghan and Harry's fairy-tale 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle was broadcast by the BBC, with plans for any profits from the broadcast to go to charities of the couple's choosing. At the time, the couple also asked their wedding guests for charitable donations to one of seven charities that they personally picked -- representing a range of issues they're passionate about, including women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces -- rather than wedding gifts.

Even after exiting the royal family, Meghan and Harry are still focused on philanthropy. Earlier this month, they revealed the name of their planned charitable organization. They chose the name Archewell for their future organization and said they were currently focusing on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Tuesday that Harry is still going through a tough transition after exiting from the royal family and moving to Los Angeles with Meghan and their 11-month-old son, Archie.

"Things have been stressful for Prince Harry since his move," the source says. "It hasn't been easy."

The transition for Harry has also no doubt been more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. His father, 71-year-old Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, though is now thankfully in good health.

"We know he's been concerned for family in the U.K., naturally, but he wants to do what he thinks is best for his own family," the source said of Harry's current mindset.

Harry's friend, renowned conservationist Jane Goodall, also recently told Radio Times that Harry was finding his new life "challenging."

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," she said.

Watch the video below for more: