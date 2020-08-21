Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hand Out Diapers and Supplies to Local Kids and Families in Need

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving back to their new community. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered on Wednesday with the L.A.-based national non-profit organization, Baby2Baby, which was one of the organizations that accepted gifts in honor of their son, Archie's, first birthday in May.

The couple were photographed helping to distribute essential supplies including diapers to local families and fitting kids with backpacks at the Dr. Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South Los Angeles. They both wore face masks while handing out the supplies. Meghan's striped mask came from Royal Jelly Harlem, a Black female-founded company from New York City.

The duchess wore a long sleeve, lightweight white blouse for the outing, and she rolled up her sleeves in the 90-degree heat. She paired the look with army green shorts and white sneakers.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has distributed over 30 million essential items including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, masks, baby food and more to some of the most vulnerable children across the country impacted by the pandemic. With a goal this year of providing these critical items to nearly one million children, Baby2Baby enables families to use their extremely limited funds on paying rent, putting food back on the table, and keeping their children safe.

A source close to the couple tells ET that "there was nothing but smiles" as they chatted with families and wished the kids good luck on their school year.

"Everyone was in great spirits," a source close to the Sussexes told Finding Freedomauthor and royal reporter, Omid Scobie. "The kids were eager to receive their books and supplies and Meghan and Harry did what they do best – engage and connect with the crowd."

The couple has been settling into their new Santa Barbara home after moving earlier this summer.

ET has learned that Prince Harry and Meghan "love" living in California, in particular Santa Barbara, where the couple is excited to become part of the community. A source says right now is a "happy time" for the family and Archie is doing very well. In fact, his new home comes with a playground that he'll soon be running around in, the source adds.

