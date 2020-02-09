Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Production Deal With Netflix

Meghan Markle is returning to the entertainment industry and her husband, Prince Harry, is joining her! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a production deal with Netflix, ET has learned.

They will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The content will focus on stories and issues they're passionate about and will highlight issues that their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

There are already several projects in development including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. The couple, who have already lent their voices to the Black Lives Matter movement, plan to extend their passion for diversity to these new projects both in front of and behind the camera.

Though Meghan will be working as a producer, the former Suits star has no current plans to return to her acting roots.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

They also opened up about how parenthood has affected their choices after welcoming their son, Archie, in 2019.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," they added.

The couple stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31 and have since relocated to Santa Barbara, California.