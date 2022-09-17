Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Uninvited to Sunday's Reception at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been uninvited from Sunday's reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders arriving ahead of Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral.

ET has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders on Sunday, but they are no longer attending because they are not working members of the royal family. The reception is for working royal family members only.

Harry and Meghan being disinvited to the reception is the latest in a seemingly growing list of signs that there's mixed feelings about how much the royal family wants Harry and Meghan taking part in the queen's official funeral plans. It started with Meghan not invited to join the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the queen's death.

“It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother,” Nicholl told ET.

“But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," Nicholl added. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”

That much was evident when Harry did not appear in uniform after Elizabeth's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace for a procession through the streets of London before arriving at Westminster Hall. What's more, Harry also wasn't allowed to salute the coffin, either. He was seen bowing his head while King Charles III, Prince William and others saluted the coffin.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex later released a statement to royal reporters about Harry's reaction to not being allowed to wear his uniform despite his decade of service.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will wear a mourning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," the statement read. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

But soon after there was a change of heart. A source close to the royal family told ET, Palace officials informed Harry he would be allowed to wear his military uniform for Saturday's Vigil at Westminster Hall. The source added that "it was a decision made without Prince Harry requesting a change." It's unclear if this is a one-time permission or if Harry will get to wear his military uniform at Monday's state funeral.

The mixed messages come on the heels of Harry and Meghan reuniting with William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle last weekend. ET learned William reached out to Harry about an hour before the moment and asked if Harry and Meghan would like to join him and Kate. What's more, a source told ET that the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.