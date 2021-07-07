Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Former Chief of Staff Details What It's Like to Work for Them

What is it like to work for a duke and duchess? Catherine St-Laurent previously served as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff and is currently a senior advisor for their charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation.

In a new interview with The Cut, St-Laurent opens up about working for the pair, who recently welcomed their second child.

"It was an incredible experience," she shares. "They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling."

Though Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family this past spring, the couple is still using their platform to make a difference.

"I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space," St-Laurent says. "I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."

The comments come several months after a bullying investigation was launched in March regarding a report in The Times that came out days before Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to the report, Meghan faced a bully complaint at Kensington Palace back in October 2018, claiming she "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member." A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry denied the allegation, calling it a "calculated smear campaign."

In late June, ET confirmed that the results of Buckingham Palace's investigation had been delayed, possibly until next year.

In his recent Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can't See, Harry revealed that his wife broke down crying due to the "combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her."

"I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn't want to wake me up, because I'm already carrying too much," Harry shared in the docuseries with Winfrey. "That's heartbreaking. I held her, we talked, she cried, and she cried, and she cried."