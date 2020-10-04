Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Has 'Mastered Cruising' and Is 'Desperate to Talk’

Baby Archie is thriving just ahead of his first birthday on May 6! The 11-month-old son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seems to be enjoying his time quarantined with his parents in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I spoke to someone who had been sent a video of Archie a few weeks back. He said that he is super cute and a really, really happy little boy," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. "He's burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy."

Nicholl adds that the family is believed to be living in a rented "ocean-facing villa" in Malibu, California, and are "keeping a low profile" in their gated compound. Despite now living in the same city as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, the family has not gotten together with Archie's grandmother amid self-isolation.

"My understanding is that they've been keeping in touch through social media, not actually seeing each other in person, which must be incredibly hard for Meghan being so close to her mother, just a matter of miles away," Nicholl says. "And equally difficult, one would imagine, for Doria because she hasn't been able to see Archie. But I am told by reliable sources that they're taking social distancing and the government guidelines very seriously indeed."

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their roles as working royals last month, they are now hard at work on their charitable organization, Archewell.

"This isn't a couple that like to sit still and do nothing. I'm told they're really quite busy. ...They are hard at work," Nicholl adds. "I was told that the couple were not planning to release the new name of their foundation, Archewell, for a couple of weeks or certainly until the spotlight was not on the coronavirus pandemic. But they were pipped to the post by a British newspaper who managed to obtain documents that they had filed in the U.S. last month trademarking, copyrighting the name Archewell. They really felt that they didn't want a load of speculation out there. They want the focus to be on the coronavirus pandemic. They personally felt quite awkward that they'd been forced into making a statement about something they weren't quite ready to share with the world."

