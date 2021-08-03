Meghan Markle Says Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Ahead of Wedding, Contrary to Reports of Reverse

"I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she upset about something but she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing, which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, just take accountability for it," Meghan shared in the new interview. "What was shocking was what was that six, seven months after our wedding that the reverse of that would be out in the world."

Meghan said she "protected" Kate from what she claims the real narrative of the situation was. She shared that the situation was regarding flower girl dresses, as was reported.

"It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I felt in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading up to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be doing just what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot," she said.

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, suffered from health complications prior to their wedding, which prevented him from attending.

Meghan did not want to go into the details of the "confrontation" between her and Kate.

"I'd forgiven her," she said of the incident. "What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me and the people that were part of our wedding going to our comms team and saying, 'I know this didn't happen. I don't have to tell them what actually happened, but I can at least go on the record, and say she didn't make her cry.'"

Meghan clarified that she has no negative feelings toward Kate, nothing that she just wants the truth to come out.

"I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her," Meghan said. "I think it's really important for people to understand the truth. And, look, I-- I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the Palace wouldn't let anybody else -- negate it, they wouldn't let her, because she's a good person. And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

Meghan called the incident "character assassination" on the part of the Palace.