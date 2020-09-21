Meghan Markle's Favorite Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

We can't all live the fairy-tale-life of Meghan Markle, but we can get closer to channeling her signature beauty look.

Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress made glowy complexion and textured, loose waves her go-to glam for years and has been vocal about the products she used to achieve it in interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media.

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is now hush-hush on her vanity table lineup, but we've dug up the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years.

Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite skincare, makeup and hair products.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.