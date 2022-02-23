Meghan Markle's Outfit for Oprah Winfrey Interview Named Fashion Museum's Dress of the Year

It was a dress seen around the world -- and now it's officially a part of fashion history.

On Tuesday, Fashion Museum Bath announced that the dress Meghan Markle wore for her and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was selected as the museum's Dress of the Year 2021. A version of the garment -- a silk, belted v-neck dress by Giorgio Armani with flower embroidery -- will be on display in the museum's exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects.

Markle's March 2021 look was selected for the museum's esteemed title by Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton. "In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year,'" they said in a statement, "and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness."

We're excited to announce that a #GiorgioArmani dress as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been chosen by @Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton as #DressOfTheYear 2021! ✨ Read the full press release on our website https://t.co/maWhnSHohI pic.twitter.com/OZizJuNrq8 — Fashion Museum Bath (@Fashion_Museum) February 22, 2022

As Kamara and Wrighton said, "This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."