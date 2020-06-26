Meghan Markle’s Veja sneakers are 25% off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Walk like a royal! Meghan Markle’s popular Veja sneakers are among the great discounts on offer as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales from loads of fashion brands offering deals up to 80% off.

While Veja sneakers usually go for more than $100, selected styles have dropped well below triple digits and are up to 25% off as part of the Amazon fashion sale, which also has great deals on brands like Levi's, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Rebecca Minkoff.

The line has become a celebrity favorite since Markle was snapped wearing the casual footwear during a royal visit to Australia with husband, Prince Harry, in 2018. The former Suits star wore a white pair with black pants and a black Invictus Games jacket as the two hopped on a boat and hit Sydney harbor to watch an Invictus Games sailing event. As always, the 38-year-old royal looked effortlessly stylish despite being dressed down for the event.

The sneakers are available in white with a splash of mint green for just $75 on Amazon, while the extra white version is down to $90 in certain sizes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Veja became extremely popular in recent years thanks to their eco-friendly mission and decidedly retro vibe. Veja is a French brand, which uses organically-farmed materials, ethical production processes and leather which is tanned using vegetables. Veja's stylish sneakers are crafted in Brazil and feature organic cotton, recycled polyester and soles made with Amazonian rubber. The company also says it creates sustainable packaging and ensures fair working practices for their employees. Markle has long supported sustainable fashion brands. Other celebrities who have been snapped wearing Veja sneakers include Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and shoe-lover Reese Witherspoon.

Head over and grab a pair now!