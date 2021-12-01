Meghan McCain Says Capitol Riots 'Would Have Killed' Dad John McCain

Meghan McCain was not in a lighthearted mood on Monday evening. The 36-year-old co-host of The View apologized multiple times during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, noting the events of last week, including the riots on Capitol Hill that led to the deaths of five people, destruction of Capitol property, and calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump had left her shaken and alarmed.

"I was so emotional watching it. I was absolutely apoplectic," McCain said of the events of last Wednesday. "I was hysterically crying for almost a full 24 hours. I was crying before I went on The View to talk about it. I can't even express, I'm still processing feelings as I think all Americans are. What has been done, I don't think can be undone for generations. I just pray for healing."

The new mom also opened up about how she felt her late father, Senator John McCain, would react to the events, saying, "If he were alive this would have killed him. I think it actually would have killed him."

Political commentators @SECupp and @MeghanMcCain think Donald Trump should be impeached.#TheView co-host Meghan McCain on what her father John McCain's reaction would have been: If he were alive, this would have killed him." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/DR0Y8mhFlz — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 12, 2021

It's been a difficult week for McCain who recently returned from maternity leave after a difficult birth to her daughter Liberty in September. Prior to the attack on the Capitol, she and co-host Joy Behar got into it on The View leading to Behar declaring that she hadn't missed McCain while she was on maternity leave.

Calling her reentry into the talk show "rough," McCain shared, "I was on maternity leave for three months. I had a really hard birth, actually. I remember texting when I was in the hospital. I had preeclampsia. I had to have a magnesium drip... I had a really hard time getting back to work. I thought I'd be back by the [November] election. So just that process of getting back was a lot and then this week back with just the show the way that it is and then obviously with everything going on in the country and the horrific attack on our Capitol, it's just been a lot."

As for Behar's comments about not missing her, McCain chose not to retaliate, sharing, "And I will say, I missed everyone. Even if some people didn't miss me, I missed the show. We're a family. All these women were at my dad's funeral. We've been through a lot of s**t together and I missed being on the show and I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, for where the country should go forward."

As the sole conservative voice on The View, McCain hopes that she can help the country following the Capitol attacks.

"We all have to live and coexist together just like Americans right now," she said of the panel.

For more on McCain's response to last week's Capitol riots, watch the clip below.