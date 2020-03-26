Meghan McCain Says Her Pregnancy Is 'Bittersweet' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Meghan McCain is opening up about her recent pregnancy news during her return to The View on Wednesday.

McCain joined the panel talk show from her home via video chat, and thanked the viewers and her fellow co-hosts for their support and well-wishes during this time, and said she and her husband, Ben Domenech, are "completely overwhelmed with all the kindness."

However, the 35-year-old TV personality and pundit also reflected on how it's difficult to celebrate her exciting family news amid the chaos, fear and uncertainty amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

McCain explained that her pregnancy journey has been "bittersweet" amid the chaos because "there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now"

"I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for awhile," she shared.

She went on to explain that there "will be a time and a place" to talk about her pregnancy journey, but during this turbulent crisis, "America just wants to talk about the coronavirus."

McCain's co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, comforted the expectant mom and said the news was something that should bring joy.

"Anytime people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it’s a good thing," Goldberg said. "People are looking for things to celebrate so you’ve just given folks a nice little bump of celebration."

The View is one of only a handful of live TV shows that remain in production amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, and McCain and Goldberg both participated remotely from their homes, while Sunny Hostin, and guest panelist Sara Haines appeared in studio.

McCain first revealed that she and her husband are expecting a baby on Sunday in a message she shared to Instagram.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant. Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," wrote McCain, who posted the news nine months after suffering a miscarriage.

McCain also explained in Sunday's post that as a result of her pregnancy and as a precaution against coronavirus, she will be self-isolating for the foreseeable future.

