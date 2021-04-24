Meghan Trainor Shares Video of 2-Month Old Son's 'Rocky Start' in the Hospital

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara's baby boy had a "rocky start."

The 27-year-old new mom shared video of son Riley's time in the hospital when he was born. While the little one's first couple of days were spent in an incubator, Trainor said that her 2-month-old is now "happy and healthy."

"We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙 so lucky to be your mama sweet boy," she captioned the endearing video that shows Riley's journey thus far.

Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first child together on Feb. 8. They shared the news of his arrival on Valentine's Day.

Weeks before giving birth, Trainor shared that her baby was breeched at 36 weeks. "Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I’ve been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol," she wrote alongside a glam maternity photo on her Instagram. "Other than that we are doing amazing and we’re ready to meet this baby!!!!"

Trainor had previously opened up about the "bumps in the road" she's experienced on her pregnancy journey. During a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the GRAMMY winner said she has gestational diabetes.

Meanwhile, since Riley's arrival, the "All About That Bass" singer has been spoiling her fans with the cutest videos and photos of her bundle of joy.

Earlier this month, she shared a clip of Riley laughing, writing, "My heart 🥺🥰! Baby Riley is 2 months old and smiling more than ever!"

People couldn't help but comment on how much he looks like his father.

