Melissa Joan Hart Says 'It’s Hard to Breathe' After Contracting a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Melissa Joan Hart has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 45-year-old actress revealed her diagnosis on Instagram earlier this week, telling her followers in a video, "I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it's bad."

"It's weighing on my chest," Hart said in her video, which was taken from her bed. "It's hard to breathe."

Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, share three sons, Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8. The actress believes that she, as well as one of her kids, contracted the virus due to her sons' return to school.

"One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are OK," she said. "I'm mad. Really mad. Because we tried and we took precautions, and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy."

"I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school," Hart added. "I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."

Hart went on to praise her youngest son for continuing to wear a mask, stating, "Now if he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom, because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it."

The actress next expressed concern over the rest of her family contracting the virus.

"I just really hope my husband and the other ones don't get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital I can't go with them," she said while getting choked up." I'm just scared and sad, disappointed in myself and some of our leaders and a lot of people, including myself."

Hart concluded her post by admitting, "I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better."

"Protect your families, protect your kids. It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not," she said. "Stay vigilant. Stay safe."

In the caption, Hart explained, "I'm not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn't up for debate, it's just how I feel today on my page."

Shortly after her first post, Hart provided an update to her followers, telling them that she was "feeling better today," and encouraging them to "mask up, isolate, and test constantly!"