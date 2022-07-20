Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Addresses Rumors of 'Shahs of Sunset' Reboot With Reza and GG (Exclusive)

Shahs of Sunset fans were saddened earlier this year when it was announced that the show would not be returning to Bravo for a 10th season. However, Mercedes "MJ" Javid says something new with a few of the major cast members may be in the works.

The reality star walked the carpet at the Schwartz & Sandy's opening night party, hosted by Dailymail.com and TMX, in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Brice Sander about rumors of a possible reboot or spinoff.

When asked about how she was recently spotted in front of cameras, alongside Shahs co-stars Reza Farahan and Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Javid explained coyly, "We were supporting a new endeavor."

"Obviously I don’t want them to be, like, off with my head, and [I want to] not get in too much trouble," she said of her reluctance to elaborate. "We were doing a new thing, because we did that show for such a long time and it’s just great that people still are interested and invested in our lives as we have evolved and changed so much."

Javid also addressed the upcoming BravoCon, and whether fans of Shahs of Sunset might learn what she's been working on.

"Wouldn’t it be so cool if we make an announcement that day, or weekend? I would be excited," she shared. "But, you know, I don’t call the shots."

However, she did describe the kind of show she would hope a spinoff-like series would be, explaining she'd want it to be "supportive, fun, funny, family, modern."

"Something that you would want to see, like, when three people aren’t, like, toxically fighting anymore," she added with a laugh.

