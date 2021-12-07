Meryl Streep Thought Jonah Hill Was Comparing Her to This Farm Animal

Jonah Hill's been referring to Meryl Streep as the GOAT while doing press for their upcoming film, Don't Look Up. Little did she know he meant the Greatest of All Time and not a cute little farm animal.

The comical moment apparently happened Monday while the cast was doing a press conference to promote the film that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawerence. Hill, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was asked what it was like to work with the legendary actress, and that's when he spilled the beans.

"Meryl Streep's actually cool," he said. "And she's the best actor. In fact, so we've been doing press for this movie, and in the interviews the past couple of days, I keep saying, 'Oh, and you know, getting to work with Meryl, she's the GOAT. She's the GOAT.' Right? Which, if you know, stands for greatest of all time. ... And Meryl, to me, she is the GOAT. She's the greatest of all time."

Hill continued, "And then, today, we're doing a press conference and she's like, 'You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he's been calling me a goat all week.' And I'm like, 'What the f**k?!"

The Superbad star would go on to say that Lawrence had to explain to Streep about the acronym reserved only for the best at their craft, like Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods. In acting, Hill, perhaps along with most of Hollywood, has crowned the three-time Oscar winner as his GOAT.

Lawrence also did her part to clear things up during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. After telling the story, the Late Show host couldn't help but burst out in laughter. Ditto for the crowd.

Streep and Hill would go on to appear together on the Today show Tuesday morning and Savannah Guthrie broached the subject once more. Streep later revealed she thought Hill was referring to her as a goat "maybe [because] I chew up the scenery or something." LOL!!!

(That's laughing out loud, Meryl).