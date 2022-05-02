Met Gala 2021: Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to Serve as Co-Chairs

Met Gala 2021 is already shaping up to be an event you won't want to miss!

After a a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Costume Institute announced on Monday that actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka will serve as co-chairs for fashion's biggest night out on Sept. 13. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour, meanwhile, will serve as honorary chairs.

"Each of the night’s co-hosts has made their mark on fashion. After breaking the leading man mold with his performance in Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet has become the most influential man in fashion," a press release announcing the news states. "His unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of avant grade labels setting him apart from his peers. Likewise, Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress."

"Though she was born in Japan, tennis champ Osaka’s formative years were spent stateside, racking up titles and developing an irreverent sense of style. The striking, colorful pieces she favors on and off the court turned her into a designer muse and one of the best-dressed athletes around," the statement continues. "Of the group, poet and Vogue cover star, Amanda Gorman is the latest to become a household name, but in her short time in the spotlight, she’s cultivated a look powerful enough to match her words."

The theme of this year's Met Gala will be "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

As ET reported earlier this month, the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will both be themed around America. Part Two, taking place on May 2, 2022, is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

The 2021 gala is expected to be "more intimate" than usual, after last year's event was postponed and later canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives," Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, said in a statement. "This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. In looking at the past through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life."

