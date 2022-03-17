Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Co-Chair Event

The first Monday is May is back -- and fashion's biggest night is going to have some glam co-chairs! On Thursday, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced the celebrity co-chairs for The Costume Institute's annual spring gala, which is set to take place on May 2.

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are serving as co-chairs for the event as well as Oscar winner Regina King and actor, composer, and director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda was originally slated to co-chair the 2020 Gala before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, the Artistic Director of Condé Nast and the Global Editorial Director of Vogue, will also co-chair the 2022 event after last September's Part One of the In America exhibit.

This spring's theme will be Part Two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and is returning to its traditional spot in the first Monday in May.

Both exhibits will be on display at the Met through Sept. 5.