Met Gala Secrets: Why Kim Kardashian's 2019 Look Got Anna Wintour's Attention and More (Exclusive)

ET is letting fans in on some of the secrets behind the Met Gala -- and it's all thanks to Amy Odell, author of Anna: The Biography, a book about Vogue editor-in-chief and gala organizer Anna Wintour.

Fashion's biggest night will once again take place next week on the first Monday in May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and while the stars prepare to turn heads on the red carpet, ET is looking back at a few Met Gala moments that fans might not know about.

Odell tells ET that at the 2019 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian had a situation with her outfit that caught the attention of Wintour while inside the event.

Anna Wintour arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"Hilariously in 2019, when [Kim] went to the camp [theme] gala, the last one before the pandemic, she wore a skintight latex Thierry Mugler gown that was so tight she couldn't even sit down during dinner," Odell says. "So Anna is watching the scene unfold during dinner and she's saying, 'Why isn't she sitting down? Why can't Kim Kardashian sit down?' Someone had to say, 'Well, she just can't sit down.'"

Kim Kardashian West at 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

And some A-list guests get more special treatment than others. One year when George and Amal Clooney attended the Met Gala, Odell says they "requested a private bar so that they could have a drink away from the rest of the A-list celebrities."

"They were given that private space and Amal also got her own green room within the museum," the author recalls, noting that within the museum there are green rooms for certain celebrities, including Wintour and her daughter, Bee Shaffer. "Sarah Jessica Parker is someone who has gotten [a green room] in the past. They'll get a special room to touch up their hair and makeup, or if needed, change clothes."

Amal and George Clooney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amal and George Clooney attend the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Beyoncé and JAY-Z perhaps had the biggest request. Odell says the power couple is among an elite group of guests who have received a private plane for the event. "That is a very, very special request granted only for the top, top, top [guests]," Odell stresses.

Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. George Pimentel/WireImage

And that's not all. When Rihanna performed at the Met Gala in 2015, she apparently took home a very big paycheck. "Her fee I was told by a very knowledgeable source was around a million dollars," Odell shares.

Rihanna attends the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for the event itself, Odell says Wintour thinks about every acute detail. "[Anna] didn't want chives, onion, garlic or parsley in the food because they make guests breath smell and can get stuck in your teeth," the author reveals.

The upcoming Met Gala's theme is "gilded glamour, white-tie," which will go along with the In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibit. Keep checking back with ET for more Met Gala coverage and be sure to pick up Odell's book, Anna: The Biography, when it's released on May 3.