Method Man Reacts to His Heartthrob Status at 51: 'It's Great to Get Your Flowers Now' (Exclusive)

Method Man had a big night at the GRAMMYs on Sunday! The 51-year-old joined a star-studded showcase to honor hip hop's 50th anniversary, celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.

LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought offered powerful words. Then, the performances kicked off, with musical legends from Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav to Ice T, Queen Latifah, Method Man and Too $hort all taking part in a hip-hop medley showcasing their best hits.

"Multi-generational. Fifty years. From the Bronx to TikTok, to the whole world. We love you, baby," LL Cool J said to wrap up the incredible tribute to hip hop. "We started in the Bronx and ever since then it's gone everywhere -- to the five boroughs, to the West Coast, to the heartland, overseas, to Europe, to Africa, to Asia, TikTok. What else is next?!"

Method Man, who rose to fame as a member of the East Coast hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, echoed LL's sentiments when ET spoke with him, saying, "I think we gave a voice to a lot of people that were voiceless."

"We basically were the ghetto news reporters for lack of a better word. And we we took a culture that people thought wouldn't last and turned it into a multibillion-dollar business," he added. "The purpose of the music is universal. It brings people together no matter what ethnicity, what creed, what gender. And music means love."

The GRAMMY-winning star made a name for himself rapping before he began a career in acting in the late '90s. He rose to prominence after his well-received role in the 1998 film Belly alongside other rappers. He became a household name for his many TV and film roles over the years and currently stars in the 50 Cent-produced series Power Book II: Ghost.

When asked about his career onscreen, Method Man told ET that he's "taking everything in stride."

"I love the fact that people are giving me my flowers now," he added. "I honestly really worked on the craft, too. And I guess it's paying off, it's working."

It's not just his work that fans are admiring. The NAACP Image Award winner also has many a fan swooning over his handsome face.

"Honestly, it's great. It's great to have to get your flowers now," the star said about his many admirers and being likened to the internet's boyfriend. "It's also even better to be a fly on the wall to hear the conversations. But I'm gonna stay humble and keep doing what I do."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage of music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.