M.Gemi Sale: Take 30% Off Everything, Including Sale Items

Celebrate summer with a huge sale on shoes! For one week only, take 30% off everything at M.Gemi, including sale items.

The Italian brand is known for their high-quality shoes for the modern woman and man -- every pair of M.Gemi shoes is handmade by Italian families who have been honing their craft for generations. Ballet flats, moccasins, mules, boots, heels, sandals and sneakers are just a few of the luxurious offerings you'll find.

Here's how the current M.Gemi deal works: Use promo code SUMMER30 at checkout, now through July 29. Shipping and returns are free; items will be refunded in the form of an M.Gemi eGift Card.

Shop now to save big on your new favorite pair of shoes.