Mia Farrow Says Daughter Quincy Has Been Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Mia Farrow's 26-year-old daughter, Quincy, is struggling with the coronavirus.

On Friday, the 75-year-old actress tweeted that Quincy has been hospitalized for complications stemming from COVID-19. Farrow adopted Quincy, born Kaeli-Shea, in 1994 when she was a year old.

"A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy," Farrow wrote. "Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus."

Quincy is married to her husband, Ethan, and they have a daughter named Coretta. In November, Farrow shared a sweet family photo of the three on Instagram.

"Family day. Baby Coretta with her parents," she captioned the picture. "My daughter Quincy and her husband Ethan."

The latest picture she shared of Quincy was of her holding Coretta in March.

"Happy Sunday with my daughter Quincy and baby Coretta," she wrote.

