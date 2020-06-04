Michael Che Says His Grandmother Died of Coronavirus: 'I'm Obviously Hurt and Angry'

Michael Che is mourning the death of his grandmother.

The 36-year-old Saturday Night Live star shared on Instagram on Monday that his grandmother died on Sunday night from the coronavirus. Che said that while he was sad that she had to go through her illness alone, he was also happy that she wasn't suffering anymore.

"I'm doing OK, considering," he wrote. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But it's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus. I don't know if I'll be lost to this virus. Who f**king knows?"

Che noted that he was frustrated because there's still a lot people don't know about COVID-19, but also still showed his sense of humor.

"I actually believe this is 5G poisoning, and not because I've done any research on this, or even understand what 5G really is," he wrote. "I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n***a ate a bat one time. I'm sorry. Even if that IS in fact how this all started. I'm just not willing to accept that right now. F**k that. I need a better story."

"Anyway, I just wanna tell everybody to watch what you're eating at this time," he continued in part. "And not just the n****s who still eat bats. I mean, everybody make sure you're getting your vitamins, and water and probiotics, and dark leafy greens, and all that other good stuff I never thought twice about until the last couple weeks, so you can boost your immune system, and help you fight this awful virus in the unfortunate event you get it."

Meanwhile, production on SNL has been shut down since March 16 due to coronavirus concerns. SNL was originally supposed to return on March 28.

On Monday, Chrissy Teigen also shared how her changing emotions during the coronavirus pandemic have affected her during her remote appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"[Producer Andy Lassner] and I were talking yesterday, and we officially decided it was definitely getting to us a little bit," Teigen shared. "We became more emotional about it. It became very real. It was kind of a weird, it happened really fast... It's fun to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we're going through right now is unprecedented, and it's unreal."

