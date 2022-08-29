Michael Jackson's Kids Paris and Prince Pay Tribute on His 64th Birthday

Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson both paid tribute to their late father on what would have been his 64th birthday on Monday, posting childhood throwback photos to their respective Instagram accounts.

“Happy birthday to the greatest!” Prince captioned a carousel of grid photos, the first of which featured himself as a baby with his late father feeding him something from a spoon. The rest of the post included shots of all three Jackson children at various home celebrations, complete with birthday hats and christmas trees.

“Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day.Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️” he finished the post.

Paris posted a similar throwback to her Instagram Story, this time a photo of herself as a young girl giving her father a kiss. “hbd❤️” she wrote beneath the image.

Instagram

Jackson died just over a decade ago at his mansion in Los Angeles. ET spoke with Paris and Prince in 2018 at the Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration held in honor of the singer’s 60th birthday.

"Being here today is definitely an awe-inspiring feeling, because our father was the King of Pop and he did so much," Prince said at the time, with his sister by his side.

"We honor him in our own way, and I don't really expect anyone else to understand besides this dude right here," Paris said of her brother.

Jackson left behind three children -- Prince, the eldest, followed by Paris and Blanket, now known as "Bigi."

Bigi gave a rare interview to Good Morning Britain last year about how he and his siblings continue their late father's legacy.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here. I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio here," Bigi, 19, said as he walked around a room filled with items from his dad's life. "That's what he was all about."