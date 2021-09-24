Michael K. Williams Cause of Death Ruled Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Michael K. Williams' cause of death was disclosed on Friday by New York City's chief medical examiner. According to multiple reports, the actor's death was ruled accidental after he ingested heroin and cocaine that was laced with fentanyl.

Williams was found dead on Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn apartment by his nephew, and drug paraphernalia was also found, the New York Post reported at the time. He was 54.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss," his longtime rep, Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams is best known for his role as Omar Little on the cult-classic TV series The Wire, as well as Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire. Williams earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance on Lovecraft Country. At the awards ceremony last week, he was honored by several of his peers, including Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green.

The Lovecraft Country star and creator wore special pins that read MKW, with Green telling ET during the red carpet that they "just wanted a little piece of something here to remind everyone and to remind us that we’re supposed to have someone here with us."

"And he is here with us," Smollett added. "He's here in spirit. I can feel him in little moments. And his work is just so profound and everything that he's done, particularly what he brought to Montrose was just so special and brave. So it's just our way of honoring him."

