x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Entertainment Tonight

Michael Stars: Save 20% Sitewide -- Shop Tees, Loungewear and More

Michael Stars: Save 20% Sitewide -- Shop Tees, Loungewear and More

In the middle of fall shopping? Save big as you grab new pieces on the Michael Stars website with ET Style's exclusive code. Get 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals, sale items and face masks, by applying ET20 at checkout until Oct. 6. 

Michael Stars is known for its super soft tees that come in a range of styles. The L.A.-based fashion brand also offers stylish options and wardrobe staples such as comfy-chic loungewear, sweaters, jackets and casual dresses. Our current favorites include an on-trend tie-dye hoodie, turtleneck tank perfect for layering and a cozy shawl cardigan. 

Shop Michael Stars with the discount and check out our top picks ahead. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging