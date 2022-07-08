Michaela Coel Joins 'Black Panther’ Sequel

Michaela Coel has just landed a major role.

The I May Destroy You creator and star has joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Marvel Studios for comment.

Details of Coel's role are under wraps, per Variety, who was first to report the news. However, insiders told Variety that the 33-year-old actress joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month.

Coel recently won the BAFTA TV Award for Leading Actress for I May Destroy You. She also nabbed three Emmy nominations for the HBO Max series, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Amid Chadwick Boseman's death, details for the Black Panther sequel and his role are still scarce. Boseman, who played King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Marvel Studios previously announced that it would not recast or digitally recreate T'Challa for the film's sequel.

Because the mantle of Black Panther can be taken on by whoever is deemed the protector of Wakanda, another character could still end up becoming the Black Panther. The big question is, who will that be? Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett are all expected to return for the new film.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Bassett where she gave an update on the highly anticipated superhero film.

"I don't know what it's going to look like at all," Bassett shared about her return to Wakanda as Queen Ramonda. "There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one's coming."

"Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed, so thankfully, Ryan and Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king," she elaborated. See more in the video below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022.