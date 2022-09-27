Michele Morrone Sets the Record Straight on Viral Khloe Kardashian Photo

Italian actor Michele Morrone’s rep is putting an end to any rumors about him and Khloe Kardashian after a picture taken of the 365 Days actor and the Kardashians star at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan went viral.

Morrone's rep said in a statement to People, that the actor and the Good American founder simply just posed for a photo.

"Dolce & Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show," Morrone's rep told the publication. "Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it."

Michele Morrone/Instagram Stories

A source told the publication that the pair had never met each other prior to the interaction.

On Saturday, Morrone and Kardashian sat next to each other in the front row during the presentation. Backstage, they posed alongside each other in what looked like a tight embrace.

Morrone posted the pic to his Instagram Stories featuring him with his arm wrapped around Kardashian's waist, pulling her in close as cameras snapped.

During the after-party, Morrone, 31, and Kardashian, 38, were also seen speaking to each other very closely.

Fans were quick to speculate – due to both of their relationship status. Kardashian, whorecently welcomed her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, has not been romantically involved with the NBA star since the start of the year.

Morrone was previously married to Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018.