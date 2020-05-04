Michelle Money Asks for Prayers After 'Scary' Night Amid Daughter's Hospitalization

Michelle Money is continuing to keep fans updated on her daughter's progress as she recovers from a skateboarding accident.

On Sunday, the former Bachelor star asked fans to pray for her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, whose brain pressure went up over the weekend. Sunday marks one week since Brielle was admitted to the ICU and on life support following her accident. Brielle's surgery last week went "great," but she's not out of the woods yet.

"Your prayers are helping!" Money captioned a video of herself tearfully explaining Brielle's current condition. "Last night was so scary. Brain pressure is up. Considering other options since it can’t be managed with what we are currently doing. However, once I posted to my story asking you to pray, her numbers went down lower and have maintained since then."

"I believe in the power of prayer. Today is a big day. One week since accident. If we can’t see a turn for the better today we have to consider a different option and they are not what we want to be doing," she continued. "It’s Sunday. However you choose to spend your day, I would please ask that at 4pm MST, you will stop and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could just pray all day."

Money concluded: "Sorry for the emotional video I just don’t know what else to do and I’m alone in here and need support. #prayforbrie."

Amid her daughter's recovery, Money has been preaching the importance of wearing a helmet and sharing her regret over not making sure Brielle was wearing one on her skateboard. In an emotional video posted on Wednesday, Money encouraged her followers to be a "parent first" and a "friend second."

"I’m feeling mad and disappointed in myself today," she wrote. "I know it’s not helpful in this situation but it’s where I’m at. Raising Brielle as a single mom with 50/50 custody has made it difficult to ever want to argue with her. I only get her half of the week. I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom."

"I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first," Money continued. "They will love you eventually. Keep them safe first. In all aspects. Put the helmet on."