Michelle Obama Kicks Off 2022 With New Photo Featuring Her 'Boo' Barack Obama

Michelle Obama rang in the new year with someone special. The former FLOTUS shared a picture of her and President Barack Obama from their New Year’s Eve celebration. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

In the photo, Michelle wraps her arms around her husband while they pose for the camera and show off their festive 2022 glasses. The Becoming author and former POTUS also rocked matching black ensembles for the occasion.

“Goals,” Leslie Jones commented. “Happy New Year,” Rita Wilson wrote. Barack opted to take his 2022 message to Twitter - - instead of Instagram.

"I’m hopeful about 2022. This year will undoubtedly have its challenges, just like 2021 did. But we’ve made it this far—and I still believe we can build a brighter future together. Happy New Year,” he tweeted the same day.

Missing from the picture were the pair’s two children Malia, 23, and 20-year-old Sasha.

Prior to celebrating the New Year, Michelle paid tribute to actress Betty White, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.