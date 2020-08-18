Michelle Obama Urges Americans to 'Vote for Joe Biden Like Our Lives Depend on It'

Michelle Obama is singing the praises of Joe Biden. The former first lady delivered a taped speech at this year's virtual Democratic National Convention and was effusive in her kindness for the former vice president.

"I am here tonight because I love this country with all my heart, and it pains me to see so many people hurting," Obama began as she addressed the nation, explaining that the road to a better future depends on "who we choose as our president in our election."

"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith," Obama shared during her powerful address. "He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

She also praised Biden as a man who "listens" and promised the American people that he will "tell the truth" and "trust science" during his presidency, if elected.

"He will make smart plans and manage a good team," Obama continued, "and he will govern as someone who has lived a life that the rest of us can recognize."

Addressing the job of president itself, Obama said she's seen firsthand what is required of those who have it, and it is challenging.

"It requires clear-headed judgement, a mastery of complex and competing issues, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass and an ability to listen," Obama shared. "And an abiding belief that each of the 330 million lives in the country has meaning and worth... you simply cannot fake your way through this job."

Obama was also strongly critical of President Donald Trump's time in office, and implored those watching to vote for change.

"Whenever we look to this White House for leadership, or consolation, or any semblance or steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy," Obama argued. "[Empathy] is not a hard concept to grasp... but right now, kids in the country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy from one another."

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she said. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be, for us. It is what it is."

Obama went on to say she knows for a fact that her message will go unheard by many, as "We live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a Black woman speaking at the Democratic convention."

"If you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don't make a change in this election," she implored. "If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

During her impassioned speech, Obama also addressed her famous quote which she first delivered during the 2016 DNC, when she said of the Democratic party's ongoing political battle with the Republican party, "When they go low, we go high."

Obama reiterated this motto, with an important clarification.

"Let’s be clear: going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty," she explained. "Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top. Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences."

Despite the challenges and attacks that have become prevalent in the current political climate, Obama stressed that "going high is the only thing that works."

This year's DNC continues throughout the week. Here's how to tune in to this year's virtual convention.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.