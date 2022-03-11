Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson Star in Lifetime Thriller: Watch the Chilling Promo (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson are teaming up for a new Lifetime thriller.

The pair star in Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, an original film produced by T.D. Jakes and Shaun Robinson. The story picks up with single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Williams), who meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), who seems to be everything she's looking for in a partner -- handsome, smart and an attorney as well. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity realizes she's been swept up by Xavier’s passion and abandoned her own principles. When his jealousy and wrath lead to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, Chastity confides in her mother, Sarah (Knowles-Lawson), and turns to her ex-childhood boyfriend, Roger Thompkins (Romeo Miller).

ET exclusively debuts the one-minute trailer for the upcoming movie, which sets up the roller-coaster ride Chastity is about to endure.

"Am I nuts but is he a great catch?" Chastity asks in the promo, as the her honeymoon stage with Xavier quickly turns into her biggest nightmare.

She even asks him at one point, pretty directly, "You wouldn't be one of those nice guys I've heard tales about?"

But things spiral out of control after Chastity introduces her new beau to a male friend of hers, and Xavier's jealousy turns into rage.

"I know you're lying. That makes me want to hurt you," he creepily says at one point in the trailer.

Chastity, meanwhile, is adamant she's not going to be "in an abusive relationship," and Roger even warns her that Xavier is "dangerous."

"We have a choice, whether we want to be good or bad," Chastity's mother advises. "We don't know what he's going to do."

The trailer ends with Chastity pointing a gun at someone off-camera, possibly Xavier, as she declares that they "brought it" to this point.

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

