Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban to Host 2021 ACM Awards

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards has found its hosts! Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban will emcee the 56th annual awards ceremony, it was announced on Thursday.

This will be Urban's second consecutive year hosting the ACM Awards, and Guyton's first. She's also the first-ever Black woman to host the show. The 37-year-old singer's performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" at last year's show featured Urban as a surprise guest on the piano.

"I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban said in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light."

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Guyton added, "Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him. As I’ve said before, 'if you can see it, you can be it,' and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."

"Following Mickey’s groundbreaking and emotional performance featuring Keith Urban at last September’s ACM Awards, the producers knew that they would make a perfect hosting duo," ACM, dcp and CBS said in a joint statement. "Since then, Mickey had a stratospheric rise and Keith has continued to top the charts. They will make a dynamic pairing that captures the warmth, humor, and comfort that the fans are looking for, and join a legendary list of talented artists that have hosted the ACM Awards over the years."

See the adorable moment Guyton was asked to co-host the show below.

The ACM Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on Sunday, April 18, as well as live and on demand on Paramount+, from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

