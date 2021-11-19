Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

Mickey Guyton is dealing with a scenario every parent dreads. On Thursday night, the 37-year-old country singer took to Twitter to ask her fans for help.

"I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the ICU," Guyton said of her 9-month-old son, Grayson, whom she shares with husband Grant Savoy. "The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please, please pray."

Guyton didn't offer up any other details on Grayson's condition or symptoms, but fans quickly responded with their prayers for her son.

The "Black Like Me" singer last shared a photo of her baby boy dressed as an astronaut for Halloween.

"Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man. 👩🏽‍🚀🚀🎃," she wrote at the time.

Back in March, Guyton opened up to ET about being a first-time mom while attending her first GRAMMYs.

"I literally just had a baby 30 days ago, it's wild," she told ET. "Having this baby, this beautiful baby boy that I have, has taken a lot of that pressure off of me, I guess. I've just been, just so involved in him. That's all that matters to me right now."