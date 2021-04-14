'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Sneak Peek: Gordon Bombay Coaches Alex in Ice Hockey (Exclusive)

It's not all about the kids.

On a new episode of Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) teaches Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) some tricks of the trade ahead of the parents' slapshot challenge, telling her to channel her annoyance (and anger) into the hockey puck. As ET's exclusive sneak peek from Friday's episode shows, it seems Gordon knows just how to get Alex on the path to success.

"Aren't you tired of hearing about your 'cute little hockey team'?" Gordon asks, riling Alex up as he mentions rival parent Stephanie (Julee Cerda) being "too afraid" to step foot in the Ice Palace because of the dicey neighborhood. "And what about the office party? Everyone's chugging champagne and celebrating, and where are you? You're sitting in your office, working."

That last point stirs Alex up even more, prompting her to vent that a past case wouldn't have been won had it not been for her efforts -- even though she received no credit for her part.

But Gordon's not done. "Let's not forget the pecan pie that they flew up all the way from Georgia and they didn't save you one bite. Did they even save you a crumb?"

That about does it for Alex, who confesses that she could have graduated law school and be as successful as Stephanie is. "I could be her! It makes me so mad!" she yells, throwing down her hockey stick.

"That's it! That's the anger!" Gordon exclaims. "Now take that and put it into the puck!"

Estevez spoke to ET about returning to the Mighty Ducks franchise 25 years after hanging up his hockey stick in the 1996 movie, D3.

"I kind of left mainstream movies... with Mighty Ducks 3 and that same year I did Mission: Impossible and then I went off and I directed my own thing, what I like to call my time in the wilderness where I make an independent film on my own time and at my own pace. To come back now to mainstream fare and coming back by the way of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, it feels organic," he told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It feels like it was almost like a plan -- it wasn't but it almost feels like a real natural and organic thing to do."

The actor noted that the Disney+ series aligns with the themes explored in the films.

"The themes of all the films is the underdogs, the marginalized, the kids that don't get invited to participate and it was all about being inclusive," Estevez said. "I think this series, even more so than the film, deals with inclusivity and inviting the marginalized into the party and be a part of something that a team that normally wouldn't have been invited to."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers drops new episodes Fridays on Disney+. For more, watch below.

