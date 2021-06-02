Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Say Cardi B 'Came to Play' in Super Bowl Ad (Exclusive)

The comedians once again stepped into Wayne and Garth's shoes for the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the two longtime friends and former Saturday Night Live cast members about reuniting and working with the "Up" rapper.

"She was lovely and so funny and so beautiful, and came to play," Myers said of Cardi. "I loved working with her.

"She had such a funny, quirky vibe about her and she made me laugh a lot," Carvey added. "It was like a past and the present, and this whole culture clash, it was interesting. I asked her how many Instagram followers she had, and she showed me her phone and it said 81 million. I said, 'Oh, alright. OK."

Their commercial shows "just a local access show" encouraging people to support local restaurants amid the pandemic, "with a little help from their local friend Cardi B."

"They are supporting local restaurants," Myers said. "For Dana and I it was a chance to hang out again and to help out."

Next year will be the 30th anniversary of Wayne's World. When asked how that milestone makes them feel, Myers replied, "It makes me feel very proud. We had a great time making it."

"That question and looking at Mike, I got chills," added Carvey. "Being part of this movie -- that now young people who saw it after it was made and it resonated with them and they still wanna see it -- I would only call it surreal."

Myers recalled watching the film with his three children recently, sharing, "They watched it and at the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' [scene] when it kicks into (starts singing) and I just thought…I wonder if they're gonna do it? And sure enough…[they start banging their heads] and I was like, 'Oh my God, that is [awesome]! First of all, where am I, who am I? That was very, very gratifying."

ET was on the Wayne's World set before they had any idea the comedy would debut at No. 1 at the box office.

"Basically everyone wants to live in Wayne's World as opposed to the way the world is," a young Carvey told ET during the set visit.

As for reprising Wayne and Garth one more time for SNL, the two are all for it.

"I hope so. We did the 40th and that was really, really fun," Carvey said, with Myers quipping, "I would like to do the 90th. That's how I would like to do it."

"I'm going to keep my dermatologist employed and on call," Carvey added. "And I'm gonna moisturize and I'm going to keep my chin up."

