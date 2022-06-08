Mike Tyson's Life Packs a Punch in First 'Mike' Series Trailer

The first trailer for Hulu's limited series, Mike, has dropped, and it's clear that there's a lot to unpack when it comes to Mike Tyson's roller-coaster life.

The trailer is a first look at Trevante Rhodes, after a brilliant transformation, portraying the former heavyweight champion of the world in the upcoming eight-episode drama set to premiere Aug. 25. Led by the team behind the Margot Robbie-led I, Tonya, the limited series promises to explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls "one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture."

The trailer begins with Rhodes' character looking in the mirror (face tattoo and all) before flashing to a young Tyson dueling in fist fights with neighborhood kids. He's then shown in the prime of his life, but it's clear that not everything's as rosy as it may seem. The trailer goes on to explore some of his most beloved relationships, like the long-lasting one he developed with his trainer-turned-legal guardian, Cus D'Amato, who predicted early on that Tyson would one day be a world champion.

But some of his more tumultuous relationships are also broached, like his short-lived marriage to actress Robin Givens and his love-hate relationship with boxing promoter Don King. There's also a glimpse of one of the most controversial matches in boxing history, when Tyson chewed off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997.

The Hulu series is forging ahead despite Tyson blasting the series altogether. Although Tyson was briefed on the series before its reveal, he was not involved in any capacity. Back in February 2021, the former boxer issued a statement criticizing the project. Declaring the series "unauthorized" and "unfortunate" in a statement to ET, Tyson noted that he wasn't surprised by the announcement of the miniseries.

Tyson's "authorized" eponymous biographical limited series was announced in March 2021 and features Jamie Foxx in the titular role. Foxx will also executive produce alongside Tyson, Martin Scorsese and director Antoine Fuqua.