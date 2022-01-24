Mila Kunis Stars With Demi Moore in New Commercial (Exclusive)

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are poking fun at their shared romantic history. In this exclusive sneak peek at their AT&T Fiber commercial launching on Tuesday and airing during Super Bowl LVI, the two are together in a rare public appearance. Kunis is of course married to actor Ashton Kutcher, who was previously married to Moore.

In the hilarious ad, both Kunis and Moore play themselves at a high school reunion. As the award for "Most Admired Alum" gets ready to be announced, both women believe they have it in the bag.

As they both walk up to the stage, they see each other and a shocked Kunis asks Moore, "What are you doing here?" as Moore shrugs. But the two are both surprised when it turns out neither of them won the award. As Moore and Kunis awkwardly share the stage, Moore tells her, "I had no idea we went to the same high school." Kunis then deadpans, "We have a lot in common."

Kunis and Moore did actually go to the same high school, Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. Kunis tells ET she was the one who contacted Moore while working on ideas for the commercial.

"It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum," she tells ET. "I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board. Now we're just working on becoming gigillionaires."

Moore tells ET that she also loved the experience.

"Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way? AT&T has brought new depths to the importance of meaningful connection. Gigillionaires!" she says.

Kunis, 38, and Kutcher, 43, first met on the set of That '70s Show and later reconnected romantically. They tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids together -- 7-year-old daughter Wyatt and 5-year-old son Dimitri. As for his relationship with 59-year-old Moore, the two married in 2005, but they officially divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

Kunis and Kutcher starred in their own Super Bowl commercial together last year, teaming up with Shaggy for a Cheetos ad. Meanwhile, Moore and Kutcher have remained on good terms since their divorce. They founded their nonprofit, Thorn, together in 2012, which aims to eliminate online child sexual exploitation including trafficking, which Kunis has supported. In 2018, Kunis defended Kutcher's marriage to Moore during her appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, insisting they had a "normal, real relationship."

"They had three kids they were raising," she said, noting that Kutcher still keeps in touch with Moore's daughters -- Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 27 -- whom Moore shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. "It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids."

In February 2020, Kutcher appeared on the same podcast and talked about staying in touch with his former stepchildren.

"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence," Kutcher pointed out. "I love them and I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."