Miley Cyrus' Flight Emergency Landing After Plane Is Struck By Lightning

Miley Cyrus had quite a scare on her flight to Asunción, Paraguay. The 29-year-old musician took to social media on Wednesday to share that her plane had to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning," Cyrus wrote, sharing a video of the lightning right outside the plane window. "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing."

She later shared a photo of what appeared to be damage to the plane, writing, "We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU."

Cyrus was scheduled to perform as the headliner at the Asuncionico Festival on Wednesday in Asunción. Several hours after Cyrus' post, the festival announced it was canceling the second day of scheduled performances. The festival already was forced to cancel shows on Tuesday due to weather, including ones from Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly still managed to entertain fans on Tuesday night, tweeting, "The concert grounds flooded in Paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set…but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, you're getting a show."

and that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news 😍🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/ofzGuZsE4y — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 23, 2022

He then shared a video of himself performing to a screaming crowd in the street, writing, "And that’s how we turn bad news into amazing news 😍🤞🏼"