Miley Cyrus Pens Letter to Alter Ego Hannah Montana 15 Years Later -- and She Replies!

Miley Cyrus penned an adorable handwritten note to her alter ego, Hannah Montana, and fans can't enough!

Wednesday marked 15 years since Hannah Montana first premiered on the Disney Channel, and in honor of the special day, the 28-year-old singer took to Twitter to reminisce over what it was like living a double life as two characters -- Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana -- on the beloved series. The show ran from March 2006 to January 2011, while a Hannah Montana: The Movie was released in 2009.

"Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity," Cyrus' note began. "Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then... that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but millions of people around the world."

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego,' in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," she continued. "We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But, A LOT has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down."

In response, the official Twitter account for Hannah Montana wrote, "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade."

Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade. https://t.co/KXd01DpciK — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

Fans of the show couldn't themselves from reacting to the cute exchange on Twitter, with many asking if Cyrus writing the letter meant something more is coming. "ARE WE GETTING A HANNAH MONTANA REUNION OR SOMETHING?" one person commented, with another adding, "Hannah Montana: The Movie 2 please!"

But that's not all! Cyrus took the celebrations one step further by sending flowers to a number of celebrities, including Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner. "Holy Hannah Montana!" Jonas, who guest-starred on the show with the Jonas Brothers, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @mileycyrus. This is epic! We love it!"

🚨MILEY sent Hannah Montana flowers to the ones who has been on the show! She just sent this to Joe Jonas pic.twitter.com/AABu15ww12 — Hannah Updates (@MileyUpdates) March 24, 2021

"To Joe + Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love Hannah Montana." - Joe Jonas named his daughter Willa Hannah Jonas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/widPK9sGxX — Hannah Updates (@MileyUpdates) March 24, 2021

She also sent gifts to Migos' Offset and Quavo, who gave "a whole new meaning to Hannah Montana" with their 2013 hit named after the character.

🚨 Miley sent flowers to Quavo/Migos for making the song "Hannah Montana" ✨ pic.twitter.com/V5iJ5WZjAY — Hannah Updates (@MileyUpdates) March 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Cyrus admitted on Spotify's Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast that the concept of Hannah Montana at one point gave her an identity crisis.

"The concept of the show is that when you're this character, when you have this alter ego, you're valuable. You've got millions of fans, you're the biggest star in the world," she explained. "Then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn't have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me. I wasn't a star anymore."

"That was drilled into my head [that], without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you," she continued. "That was the concept. I really had to break that."

