Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Relationship With Ex Liam Hemsworth on Fourth Anniversary of 'Malibu'

Miley Cyrus is looking back on her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of her song, "Malibu," which she wrote about her relationship with her ex.

The track came out in 2017, during Cyrus and Hemsworth's decade-long, on-and-off relationship. The pair tied the knot in December 2018, but announced their split less than a year later. They finalized their divorce in January 2020.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu," Cyrus wrote alongside a video of herself writing the track in her home studio. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism."

"I lost that home along with many others in 2018," she added, referencing the November 2018 fires that destroyed her and Hemsworth's Malibu home.

During a 2020 appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Cyrus explained why the loss of her home progressed her relationship with Hemsworth.

"We were together since 16. Our house burned down," she said. "We had been, like, engaged -- I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu... [I] clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."

Cyrus expanded on her thoughts in an interview with Rolling Stone last year.

"[The fire] removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose. And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself," she said. "I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself."