Miley Cyrus Says Harry Styles Is 'Looking Really Good': 'I'm Into the Fishnet'

Harry Styles has caught the eye of Miley Cyrus. During an interview with the British radio network Heart, the "Midnight Sky" singer was asked who she'd rather kiss: Styles or Justin Bieber.

"Harry, that's easy," she responded while grinning. "Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles!"

Calling out Styles' style choices that are turning heads, Cyrus adds, "He's looking really good. Really good, I'm into the fishnet."

The former One Direction member posed in fishnets for a photo shoot with Paper magazine that was released in March. Cyrus took notice and told the radio network that she has "very similar tastes" to that of Styles. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together," she quipped. "It just makes sense."

As for whether the 28-year-old pop star, who called it quits from Cody Simpson this year, would want to be set up with Styles, she responded, "Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days."

