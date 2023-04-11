Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Stranger things have happened! Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to seemingly announce her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star posted a sweet black-and-white photo of herself grinning with Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of on Bon Jovi, who is hugging her from behind while she sports a large diamond ring on her that finger.

Brown captioned the pic with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Bongiovi also posted pics from the same shoot at the beach, writing, "Forever."

ET has reached out to reps for Brown for confirmation on the engagement.

Brown previously shared with WIRED that she met her man on Instagram. They first sparked dating rumors in 2021, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022.

In October 2022, Brown told ET that Bongiovi was "pretty unbelievable" as the pair attended the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2.