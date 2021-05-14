Mindy Kaling Says She Wouldn't Recommend Having a 'Secret Pregnancy During a Worldwide Pandemic'

It might seem like Mindy Kaling has it all together, but that's not always the case. The 41-year-old actress, writer, and producer welcomed her son Spencer in September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic at a time when fans hadn't even known she was pregnant.

Speaking at a #WOW21 event (via People), Kaling noted that being a working single parent of two wasn't quite as easy as it might have looked from the outside.

Though she said parenting her 3-year-old daughter Kit and 6-month-old son has "been wonderful," Kaling added, "I don't know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it. Definitely like a once in a lifetime type of thing."

Kaling also made it clear that she doesn't do it all on her own, noting that "being a single mom is not for everyone," and adding that she waited until she had the means to have resources like a full-time nanny to help out.

As for her parenting style, Kaling added that she's "inspired by parenting where the parents don't scream. If you can not scream at your children, I think you're a good parent."

She added, "To me, people who do not blow their top and also can stay on a consistent message. That to me — I'm the most impressed by those people."

The writer has found that becoming a mom has helped her to hone her craft as well.

"If anything, [parenthood] has given me this flooding of memories of my childhood, I feel like I'm able to write even more," she said. "That has been one of the most unexpected pleasures of having children, is being able to tap back into my own youth."