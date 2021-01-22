Mira Furlan, 'Babylon 5' and 'Lost' Actress, Dead at 65

Actress Mira Furlan has died at the age of 65. The news was shared on Furlan's Twitter account and by Babylon 5 writer and executive producer, J. Michael Straczynski.

The Yugoslavian-born actress is best known for her roles as Delenn in the TV series Babylon 5 and Danielle Rousseau on Lost.

"It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her," Straczynski wrote in a post. "But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe."

In his In Memoriam message, Straczynski shared that friends of Furlan have "known for some time now" that her "health was failing."

While he did not offer up a clear cause of death, Straczynski did comment on the "sheer randomness of what happened," saying that Furlan's loved ones have been "dreading this day."

He went on to praise the actress, writing, "Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news."

Furlan is survived by her husband, Goran Gajić.