Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are sharing their love with the world. The pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and commemorated the occasion with some heartfelt messages for one another.

Lambert, 37, took to Instagram to share a romantic still frame from her "Settling Down" music video -- which also starred her husband.

"2 years hitched!! ❤️ @brendanjmcloughlin #anniversary," Lambert captioned the dreamy pic.

Meanwhile, McLoughlin, 29, shared an adorable, goofy snapshot of his lady love, standing in their kitchen and holding two wooden spoons in her hands while rocking a joke apron that reads, "Grab your balls. It's canning season."

"Happy anniversary to this amazing woman," McLoughlin posted.

Lambert quietly tied the knot with the former NYPD officer in February 2019, and opened up about her new marriage with ET's Rachel Smith the following November at her Wildcard album launch party at the iHeart Radio Theatre in New York.

“It's really good to be genuinely happy,” she said when asked how McLoughlin, 29, has brought joy into her life. “You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, ‘Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.’”

“He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance,” she added. “He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great.”

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.