Miranda Lambert Performs 'Bluebird' From Nashville's Bluebird Cafe During 2020 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert found the perfect venue to perform her track, "Bluebird." During the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer wowed with her performance, which took place at Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe.

Wearing a blue velvet shirt with fringe and sparkles, a studded belt, and hoop earrings Lambert expertly performed a stripped down version of the track alongside the song's co-writers.

"I'll keep a light on in my soul / Keep a bluebird in my heart," Lambert masterfully crooned.

Post-performance, Lambert virtually chatted with host Keith Urban, who celebrated her 35th ACM win for Music Event of the Year for her song "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which features Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

"That means Miranda has won more ACMs than any human who has ever walked the planet or Venus. That is special," Urban said of Lambert's latest win.

Earlier in the show, Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs took the Bluebird stage. Tim McGraw is also scheduled to perform at the iconic venue.

She's also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at this year's ceremony.

